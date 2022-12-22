Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

