Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 5,217.9% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

