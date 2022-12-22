Foster Group Inc. Purchases 13,967 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,852.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

