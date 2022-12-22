Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $50.18. 1,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 798,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.