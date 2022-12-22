FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,838.0% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,790.7% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,883.7% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 122,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 116,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

