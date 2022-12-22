FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,880.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

