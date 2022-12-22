GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 4.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.83. 4,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,647,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.