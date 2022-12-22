GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 4.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.83. 4,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,647,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.
A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.
GDS Stock Up 8.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
