General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Down 4.7%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.03 and last traded at $83.00. 51,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,836,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.