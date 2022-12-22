Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.19

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
