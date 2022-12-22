Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 237,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,102,549 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

