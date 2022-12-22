GFS Advisors LLC Buys 35,082 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,929.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 124.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

