Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 116.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 303,523 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 329,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

