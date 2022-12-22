Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

