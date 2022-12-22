Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 5,000 Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSIL opened at $2.01 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.
