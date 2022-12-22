Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

