Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

