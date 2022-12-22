Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $280,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,425.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,503.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,496.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.