Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $250,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $232.63 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.18.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

