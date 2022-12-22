Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.43) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

