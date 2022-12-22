Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.5 %

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

RE opened at $335.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.