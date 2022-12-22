Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPL by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PPL by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in PPL by 1,093.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.