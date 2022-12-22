Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 270,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

