Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,000 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 165.3% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $459,000.

TBF opened at $21.83 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

