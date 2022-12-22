Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 236 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

