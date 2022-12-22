Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 615 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHE stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

