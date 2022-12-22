Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $287.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.65 and its 200 day moving average is $275.80. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

