Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 18,567 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,022.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,802.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,934.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.