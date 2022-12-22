Grassi Investment Management Purchases 35,520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,914.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
GOOGL stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
