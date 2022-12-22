Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

