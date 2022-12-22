Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,527 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

