Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

