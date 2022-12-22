Hc Sponsor Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hyperfine Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyperfine by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

