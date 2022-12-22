Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $4.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,829.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

