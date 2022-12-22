HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. 1,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,898,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

HUYA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $914.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in HUYA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in HUYA by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,841 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HUYA by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

