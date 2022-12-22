IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

