Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,618 shares.The stock last traded at $152.33 and had previously closed at $151.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.