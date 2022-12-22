Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

