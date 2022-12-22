iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

AAXJ opened at $65.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

