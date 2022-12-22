iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

