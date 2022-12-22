iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 429,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 595,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after buying an additional 766,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 787,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 332,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

