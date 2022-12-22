iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 429,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.
The stock has a market cap of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
