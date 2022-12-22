Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

