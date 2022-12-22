James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,411. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Up 0.3 %

CIEN stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.