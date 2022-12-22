Jamieson Bondarenko Purchases 22,000 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) Director Jamieson Bondarenko purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,856 shares in the company, valued at $758,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BCTX opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 255,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

Featured Stories

