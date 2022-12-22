Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.89 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

