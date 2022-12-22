John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 51,857 shares.The stock last traded at $82.40 and had previously closed at $82.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

