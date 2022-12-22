Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

