Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

JNJ stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

