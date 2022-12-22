Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $464.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

