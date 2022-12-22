Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 188.9% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 249.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

