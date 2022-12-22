JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

